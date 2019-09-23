Arizona emo legends Jimmy Eat World have announced a new album, Surviving, due out this fall. It’s the band 10th studio album and their first full-length release since 2016’s Integrity Blues. The band has released the album’s lead single, “All the Way (Stay),” and an accompanying music video directed by Daniel Carberry. The band will also tour North America this fall in support of the new album.

“Surviving explores some of the different kinds of weights my ego tells me I have to carry, what I see people around me choosing to carry and what I have found to be the truth when I choose to let go,” frontman Jim Adkins said in a statement.

According to the press release, “All the Way (Stay)” features a sax solo reminiscent of “the soundtrack of the greatest ’80s movie John Hughes never made,” which sounds pretty on brand for a ’90s emo band.

Surviving drops on October 18 and can be pre-ordered here.

Here’s the Surviving track listing:

1. Surviving

2. Criminal Energy

3. Delivery

4. 555

5. One Mil

6. All The Way (Stay)

7. Diamond

8. Love Never

9. Recommit

10. Congratulations

Tour dates are listed below. Hopefully, they’ll have a better time on this jaunt than they did when they co-headlined a tour with Third Eye Blind earlier this year.