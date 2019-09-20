New Music \
Janet Jackson Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814 With Huge New Remix Compilation
Janet Jackson is marking 30 years of Rhythm Nation 1814 with an extensive new remix collection. Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes includes nine new “mini-albums,” all of which are now available on streaming services. The new collection includes almost 90 remixes from the Rhythm Nation 1814 era, and three rare B-sides: “The Skin Game,” “You Need Me” and “The 1814 Megamix.”
Though she hasn’t released a new studio album since 2015’s Unbreakable, Jackson’s been busy as ever. She wrapped a 15-date Vegas residency this past August, and reissued Control, Control: The Remixes, Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope, and All for You on vinyl back in July. In March, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Revisit our 1987 cover story on Jackson here, and find the tracklists for the nine new remix albums below.
Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes
01. Alright – 7″ Remix Featuring Heavy D
02. Alright – 7″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D
03. Alright – 7″ House Mix
04. Alright – 7″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D
05. Alright – 12″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D
06. Alright – 12″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D
07. Alright – House Dub
09. Alright – LP Version
01. Black Cat – Video Mix / Short Solo
02. Black Cat – Video Mix / Long Solo
03. Black Cat – LP Version
04. Black Cat – Featuring Vernon Reid
05. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 7″
06. Black Cat – Funky 7″
07. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 12″
08. Black Cat – Funky 12″
09. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” Dub
01. Come Back To Me – 7″ I’m Begging You Mix
02. Come Back To Me – I’m Begging You Mix 12″
03. Vuelve A Mi
04. Come Back To Me – The Abandoned Heart Mix
05. Come Back To Me – LP Version
06. Come Back To Me – Instrumental
07. Vuelve A Mi (Castilian)
08. The Skin Game – Part I – Non-LP Bonus Track
09. The Skin Game – Part II (Instrumental)
01. Escapade – The Getaway 7″
02. Escapade – We’ve Got It Made 7″
03. Escapade – The Good Time 7″
04. Escapade – Housecapade 7”
05. Escapade – Shep’s Good Time Mix
06. Escapade – Shep’s Housecapade Mix
07. Escapade – The Getaway Dub
08. Escapade – Housecapade Dub
09. Escapade – Shep’s I Can’t Take No More Dub
10 Escapade – LP Version
01. Escapade – Hippiapolis Mix
02. Escapade – Hippiapolis In Dub
03. Escapade – One Nation Under A Rhythm Mix
Love Will Never Do (Without You): The Remixes
01. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Single Version
02. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″ With Intro
03 Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky 7″
04. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love 7″
05. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″
06. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Work It Out Mix
07. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky Mix – CJ Mackintosh
08. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Love Mix
09. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Work It Out Dub
10. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love Dub
11. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Original 7″
12. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Acapella
13. The 1814 Megamix – Full Version (Alright/Escapade/Rhythm Nation/Miss You Much/Black Cat)
14. You Need Me – Non-LP Bonus Track
01. Miss You Much – 7″ Edit
02. Miss You Much – Mama Mix
03. Miss You Much – Slammin’ R&B Mix
04. Miss You Much – Shep’s House Mix
05. Miss You Much – Shep’s House Dub
06. Miss You Much – Slammin’ Dub
07. Miss You Much – 7″ R&B Mix
08. Miss You Much – 7″ House Mix
09. Miss You Much – 7″ Slammin’ R&B Mix
10. Miss You Much – That Bass You Much Mix
11. Miss You Much – Oh I Like That Mix
12. Miss You Much – Sing It Yourself Mix
13. Miss You Much – Acapella
01. Rhythm Nation – 7″ Edit
02. Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Mix
03. Rhythm Nation – 12″ House Nation Mix
04. Rhythm Nation – House Nation Groove
05. Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Dub
06. Rhythm Nation – 7″ CHR Remix
07. Rhythm Nation – 7″ United Mix Edit
08. Rhythm Nation – 7″ House Nation Edit
09. Rhythm Nation – LP Version
10. Rhythm Nation – 7″ Instrumental
11. Rhythm Nation – Rhythm Mix
State Of The World: The Remixes
01. State Of The World – United Nations 7″
02. State Of The World – State Of The House 7″
03. State Of The World – Third World 7″
04. State Of The World – LP Version
05. State Of The World – State Of The House 12″
06. State Of The World – United Nations 12″
07. State Of The World – United Nations Dub
08. State Of The World – United Nations Instrumental
09. State Of The World – Third World Dub
10. State Of The World – Third World Instrumental
11. State Of The World – Make A Change Dub
12. State Of The World – World Dance Mix
13. State Of The World – State Of The World Suite