Janet Jackson is marking 30 years of Rhythm Nation 1814 with an extensive new remix collection. Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes includes nine new “mini-albums,” all of which are now available on streaming services. The new collection includes almost 90 remixes from the Rhythm Nation 1814 era, and three rare B-sides: “The Skin Game,” “You Need Me” and “The 1814 Megamix.”

Though she hasn’t released a new studio album since 2015’s Unbreakable, Jackson’s been busy as ever. She wrapped a 15-date Vegas residency this past August, and reissued Control, Control: The Remixes, Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope, and All for You on vinyl back in July. In March, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Revisit our 1987 cover story on Jackson here, and find the tracklists for the nine new remix albums below.

Rhythm Nation 1814: The Remixes

Alright: The Remixes

01. Alright – 7″ Remix Featuring Heavy D

02. Alright – 7″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D

03. Alright – 7″ House Mix

04. Alright – 7″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D

05. Alright – 12″ R&B Mix Featuring Heavy D

06. Alright – 12″ House Mix Featuring Heavy D

07. Alright – House Dub

09. Alright – LP Version

Black Cat: The Remixes

01. Black Cat – Video Mix / Short Solo

02. Black Cat – Video Mix / Long Solo

03. Black Cat – LP Version

04. Black Cat – Featuring Vernon Reid

05. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 7″

06. Black Cat – Funky 7″

07. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” 12″

08. Black Cat – Funky 12″

09. Black Cat – “3 Snaps Up” Dub

Come Back To Me: The Remixes

01. Come Back To Me – 7″ I’m Begging You Mix

02. Come Back To Me – I’m Begging You Mix 12″

03. Vuelve A Mi

04. Come Back To Me – The Abandoned Heart Mix

05. Come Back To Me – LP Version

06. Come Back To Me – Instrumental

07. Vuelve A Mi (Castilian)

08. The Skin Game – Part I – Non-LP Bonus Track

09. The Skin Game – Part II (Instrumental)

Escapade: The Remixes

01. Escapade – The Getaway 7″

02. Escapade – We’ve Got It Made 7″

03. Escapade – The Good Time 7″

04. Escapade – Housecapade 7”

05. Escapade – Shep’s Good Time Mix

06. Escapade – Shep’s Housecapade Mix

07. Escapade – The Getaway Dub

08. Escapade – Housecapade Dub

09. Escapade – Shep’s I Can’t Take No More Dub

10 Escapade – LP Version

Escapade: The Remixes (Pt. 2)

01. Escapade – Hippiapolis Mix

02. Escapade – Hippiapolis In Dub

03. Escapade – One Nation Under A Rhythm Mix

Love Will Never Do (Without You): The Remixes

01. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Single Version

02. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″ With Intro

03 Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky 7″

04. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love 7″

05. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Work It Out 7″

06. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Work It Out Mix

07. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – U.K. Funky Mix – CJ Mackintosh

08. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Love Mix

09. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Work It Out Dub

10. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – The Love Dub

11. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Shep’s Original 7″

12. Love Will Never Do (Without You) – Acapella

13. The 1814 Megamix – Full Version (Alright/Escapade/Rhythm Nation/Miss You Much/Black Cat)

14. You Need Me – Non-LP Bonus Track

Miss You Much: The Remixes

01. Miss You Much – 7″ Edit

02. Miss You Much – Mama Mix

03. Miss You Much – Slammin’ R&B Mix

04. Miss You Much – Shep’s House Mix

05. Miss You Much – Shep’s House Dub

06. Miss You Much – Slammin’ Dub

07. Miss You Much – 7″ R&B Mix

08. Miss You Much – 7″ House Mix

09. Miss You Much – 7″ Slammin’ R&B Mix

10. Miss You Much – That Bass You Much Mix

11. Miss You Much – Oh I Like That Mix

12. Miss You Much – Sing It Yourself Mix

13. Miss You Much – Acapella

Rhythm Nation: The Remixes

01. Rhythm Nation – 7″ Edit

02. Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Mix

03. Rhythm Nation – 12″ House Nation Mix

04. Rhythm Nation – House Nation Groove

05. Rhythm Nation – 12″ United Dub

06. Rhythm Nation – 7″ CHR Remix

07. Rhythm Nation – 7″ United Mix Edit

08. Rhythm Nation – 7″ House Nation Edit

09. Rhythm Nation – LP Version

10. Rhythm Nation – 7″ Instrumental

11. Rhythm Nation – Rhythm Mix

State Of The World: The Remixes

01. State Of The World – United Nations 7″

02. State Of The World – State Of The House 7″

03. State Of The World – Third World 7″

04. State Of The World – LP Version

05. State Of The World – State Of The House 12″

06. State Of The World – United Nations 12″

07. State Of The World – United Nations Dub

08. State Of The World – United Nations Instrumental

09. State Of The World – Third World Dub

10. State Of The World – Third World Instrumental

11. State Of The World – Make A Change Dub

12. State Of The World – World Dance Mix

13. State Of The World – State Of The World Suite