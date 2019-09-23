Halsey gave a performance of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday, September 22. The singer delivered a simpler, stripped-back version of the ’80s hit with a piano accompaniment, a fitting soundtrack for the remembrance. Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton was among the late film and TV personalities memorialized, as were Doris Day, Jan-Michael Vincent, and others.

Though there were one or two surprise wins (namely Jharrel Jerome for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series and Billy Porter for Lead Actor in a Drama Series), the Emmys ceremony belonged to the inimitable Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose excellent second season of Fleabag picked up awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Writing for a Comedy Series, Directing for a Comedy Series, and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Game of Thrones won 12 of its historic 32 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister.

Among the night’s biggest disappointments: Megan Amram’s An Emmy for Megan was denied an award for the second year in a row, and Pen15 co-creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle losing out to Fleabag in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series category.