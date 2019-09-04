The soundtrack for Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s brilliant 2018 reimagining of John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher classic Halloween is already getting a limited edition vinyl reissue. Just as he did for the original film, Carpenter composed the soundtrack, which includes reworked versions of the classic score, but this time around he collaborated with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies.

Halloween: Expanded Edition provides 24 more music cues from the film resulting in 28 additional minutes of music packaged in a deluxe double LP format. According to the press release, the reissue features new artwork “and lavish packaging, including an optical-illusion lenticular sleeve that makes the flames around Michael Myers’s mask dance when you slide it off the record jacket.”

Sacred Bones released a trailer for the expanded reissue, which drops on October 18 and can be pre-ordered here.

The Halloween: Expanded Edition track listing is as follows:

1. Intro (1:15)

2. Aaron Meets Michael (2:39)

3. Halloween Theme (3:02)

4. Laurie’s Theme (0:45)

5. Aaron and Dana Enter Laurie’s Compound (1:03)

6. Laurie’s Past (1:07)

7. Prison Montage (2:47)

8. Laurie Breaks Down (1:26)

9. Karen’s Flashback (0:43)

10. Lumpy Explores Crash (0:35)

11. Michael Kills (0:34)

12. Hawkins Arrives at Crash Site (1:30)

13. Dana’s in the

14. Shower (0:38)

15. The Story of Judith’s Death (0:56)

16. The Gas Station (1:16)

17. Michael Kills Again (3:45)

18. Gas Station Aftermath (1:04)

19. The Shape Returns (3:31)

20. The Boogeyman (1:06)

21. The Shape Kills (0:51)

22. Hawkins Called to Babysitter’s House (2:10)

23. Laurie Sees the Shape (1:13)

24. Babysitter Aftermath (0:48)

25. Sartain Meets Laurie (1:03)

26. Looking for Allyson (1:06)

27. Wrought Iron Fence (0:48)

28. The Shape Hunts Allyson (0:59)

29. Talking to Cops (0:32)

30. Allyson Discovered (1:26)

31. Gun Closet (1:02)

32. Halloween Theme (I’ve Got Eyes) (0:44)

33. Sartain’s Gone Mad (2:54)

34. Say Something (3:03)

35. Through the Woods (1:07)

36. Ray’s Goodbye (1:40)

37. The Shape Attacks Laurie (0:37)

38. The Shape is Monumental (1:59)

39. Searching for the Shape (0:48)

40. Mannequin Panic (0:50)

41. Death Drum (1:23)

42. The Shape and Laurie Fight (1:56)

43. The Grind (1:53)

44. Trap the Shape (2:11)

45. The Shape Burns (1:32)

46. Halloween Triumphant (7:29)