Stream Goo Goo Dolls’ New Album Miracle Pill

Goo Goo Dolls’ new album Miracle Pill is now available in full. The twelfth studio album and sixth since their multiplatinum smash Dizzy Up the Girl, the album features three singles—”Miracle Pill,” “Money, Fame & Fortune,” and “Indestructible“—as well as a stretch of fall tour dates coming through North and South America later this year.

The album follows the 20th anniversary of 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl, which the band celebrated last year with a sold-out North American tour. “Some of those songs are forever going to be part of our lives, you know? Because it’s become such a part of what the band is,” the band shared in a recent interview with SPIN. “It was really cool to put ourselves in that headspace for a couple of months and go out and share that with everybody.”

Miracle Pill follows Boxes, the band’s 2016 album. The band’s Dizzy Up the Girl single “Black Balloon” later appeared on SPIN’s list of the 69 best alt-rock songs of 1999. Check out their new album Miracle Pill below.