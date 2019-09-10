Gene Clark’s No Other Reissue and Documentary Announced

Byrds co-founder and folk-rock innovator Gene Clark’s beloved 1974 album No Other will be reissued on November 8 via 4AD. The most lavish bundle available includes the remastered LP on silver vinyl, three CDs featuring alternate session versions of the songs, and a Blu-Ray documentary about the making of the album, directed by Paul Kendall, who also directed a 2013 documentary about Clark’s life. The singer-songwriter passed away in 1991 and would be turning 75 next month.

No Other, originally released on David Geffen’s Asylum Records, famously flopped after reportedly racking up over $100,000 in production costs, including session work by members of the Section and the Allman Brothers Band. Its baroque arrangements gained a cult following in the ensuing decades; the album was most recently honored when members of Grizzly Bear, Fleet Foxes, Beach House, the Walkmen, Wye Oak, and more built a supergroup to perform the album on a mini-tour in 2014.

4AD today shared previously unreleased versions of “From a Silver Phial” and “Silver Raven,” which you can hear below. You can pre-order Clark’s No Other reissue here.