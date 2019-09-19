The Fox & Friends are painfully out of their depth when commenting on pop culture, but that never seems to stop them. Today’s example concerns the morning-show brain trust of Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Steve Doocy commenting on Taylor Swift’s political coming out in her Rolling Stone interview. Or as Doocy refers to it, her “the Rolling Stones” interview.

The hosts particularly took issue with Swift identifying as a Democrat, and what the singer-songwriter deemed as a newfound “obsession” with politics following the 2016 election.

“Really, I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it’s become something I’m now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence, because the person I voted for had always won,” Swift told Rolling Stone. “We were in such an amazing time when Obama was president because foreign nations respected us. We were so excited to have this dignified person in the White House.”

“My first election was voting for him when he made it into office, and then voting to re-elect him. I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn’t really know that this could happen,” she continued. “But I’m just focused on the 2020 election. I’m really focused on it. I’m really focused on how I can help and not hinder. Because I also don’t want it to backfire again, because I do feel that the celebrity involvement with Hillary’s campaign was used against her in a lot of ways.”

A celebrity praising former President Obama in contrast to the Supreme Leader Trump is essentially a bat signal for the couch dummies to assemble with a takedown of who they believe to be an out-of-touch and uninformed member of the Hollywood elite. But this effort was exceedingly feeble, even for them.

Kilmeade read off the above quote, and his rebuttal involved blaming Obama for something that happened during George W. Bush’s administration.

“The way other nations expected us, really, as the Russians steamrolled into the two nearby nations, Georgia and the Ukraine, and China made them leave off the cargo section of their plane on the last visit overseas. I’m not really sure that that’d be the perception …,” Professor Kilmeade responded. The Russo-Georgian War took place in August 2008, long before Obama even walked through the White House doors.

Not to be outdone by Kilmeade, Doocy swooped in with big boomer dad energy by referring to Rolling Stone magazine as “the Rolling Stones” when trying to embarrass Swift for backing failed Democratic Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen in his bid against the hard right Republican candidate, former congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, during the 2018 midterms.

Steve Doocy calls Rolling Stone magazine “the Rolling Stones” pic.twitter.com/HFbdm9iYTX — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 19, 2019

The Fox & Friends brain trust also deployed some remarkably disingenuous concern when they wondered if fans would still want to purchase Swift’s “products” after she staked out a decidedly anti-Trump stance.

“What do you think about what Taylor Swift did? Remember, you know, she is getting involved in politics,” Doocy asked. “She is also involved in a retail business. She would like to sell as many records and things as possible. Does this harm or does this make you want to buy more things?”

There’s clearly only one answer Doocy is interested in hearing.