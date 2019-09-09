FKA Twigs is gearing up to release her sophomore album Magdalene next month, and in the buildup to the release, she’s unveiled a new single called “Holy Terrain.” The track, which includes a guest verse from Future, was initially mentioned in an interview with i-D, where she describes her collaborative process with the “Mask Off” hitmaker.

“I sent him the album and I called him up and was like, ‘Listen, Future…this is what my album’s about. It’s a really empowering, sensitive record, with a lot of feminine energy, and this song is probably the most fun track on it, but I still need lyrical content,” she told the interviewer.

She also gave a bit of insight as to why she chose Future, and what his verse brings to the album. “His verse is beautiful. He’s just talking about his downfalls as a man; how he’s sorry and asking for healing,” she said. “I love sad Future. I love when he gets emo, when he expresses himself. It’s just so beautiful when he opens up.”

In addition to the guest appearance from Future, the album features an eclectic cast of collaborators including Jack Antonoff, Nicolas Jaar, Cashmere Cat, Oneohtrix Point Never, benny blanco and Skrillex. In a press release, Twigs said that the album pushed her to write about heartbreak with a newfound honesty in her intensity.

“I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn’t express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace,” she shared. “The process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured. I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in ‘Magdalene.’ To her I am forever grateful.”

Magdalene is out October 25 via Young Turks. In April, Twigs released the single “Cellophane,” which arrived with its own mesmerizing music video and is also slated to appear on the album. Last year, she teamed up with A$AP Rocky on his Testing single “Fukk Sleep.” Check out her new single “Holy Terrain” and find the album art and full tracklist for Magdalene below.

Magdalene album art:

Magdalene tracklist:

1. “Thousand Eyes”

2. “Home With You”

3. “Sad Day”

4. “Holy Terrain” (ft. Future)

5. “Mary Magdalene”

6. “Fallen Alien”

7. “Mirrored Heart”

8. “Daybed”

9. “Cellophane”