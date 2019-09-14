donald-trump-blames-energy-efficient-light-bulbs-for-his-orange-glow

Make no mistake about it: Donald Trump is a pretty orange guy. Whether he’s cheating his way through 18 holes on the golf corse or donning a hat and flight jacket when speaking to our country’s military, the current commander-in-chief has a particular color about him, one that radiates with the kind of glow that doesn’t just come from spending a little time outdoors. Leading dermatologists have maintained that Trump’s color likely comes from some sort of self-tanning cream or spray which allows him to keep his peachy hue throughout the winter months. But in a recent green energy press conference, Trump offered another suggestion as to how he maintains his complexion: energy-efficient light bulbs.

“What’s with the light bulb?” Trump asked in an almost subconscious interpretation of Jerry Seinfeld. “The bulb that we’re being forced to use—number one, to me, most importantly—the light’s no good, I always look orange.”

The line was met with nervous laughter from the audience, even as Trump went on to make more bizarre claims about environmental protection and climate change. In one remark about the Paris Climate Accords, he claimed that the agreement would “do nothing to improve our environment,” but would instead “punish” the United States “while foreign polluters operate with impunity.”

Trump also drew attention Democrats’ recent efforts to reduce waste from plastic straws, reminding the crowd that plates also create waste. “Then they talk about plastic straws. I said, ‘What about the plate? What about the wrapper that’s made up of a tougher plastic? What about all the other plastic?,'” he said, claiming that straws are “the only thing we’re worried about” in the current moment.

The incident follows recent remarks about the president from Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who at last week’s Venice Film Festival called the U.S.’s policy on climate change “difficult,” claiming that what few protections the country has for the environment “have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out.”

Watch a clip of the incident below.