Stream Death Cab for Cutie’s The Blue EP

Death Cab For Cutie have released The Blue EP. It’s the first project from the band since last year’s Thank You for Today, and features the previously released singles “Kids in ’99” and “To The Ground.”

Since their last album, Death Cab For Cutie worked with Chance the Rapper on a track called “Do You Remember,” which appeared on Chance’s recent album The Big Day; the band performed that track live with Chance during their Lollapalooza set last month. They also put out a remix of “Summer Years,” by Jimmy Tamborello of the Postal Service.

As this touring cycle begins to wind down, we are once again looking to the future, getting excited to record again, feeling more free and fearless than ever before. ‘The Blue EP’ feels like a good, big step in the right direction. As always, thanks for following along. xo,

Ben Gibbard and the gang have been touring throughout the year, and are set to wrap a North American leg later this month. Grab a ticket to one of Death Cab For Cutie’s few remaining shows here, and stream The Blue EP below.