Danny Brown Details New Album uknowhatimsayin¿, Releases “Dirty Laundry”
Danny Brown has released “Dirty Laundry,” the first single from his new album uknowhatimsayin¿ The project will be released release Oct. 4 via Warp. Q-Tip executive produced; Flying Lotus, Paul White, Standing on the Corner, and JPEGMAFIA contributed beats. JPEG features on the album, too, along with Blood Orange, Run the Jewels, and Obangjayar.
“This is my version of a stand-up comedy album,” Brown said in a statement. “Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers — they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”
uknowhatimsayin¿ will be Brown’s first album since Atrocity Exhibition in 2016. He’s touring North America behind the project in October and November. Tickets go on sale tomorrow and can be purchased through the rapper’s website. Ashnikko and Brown’s Bruiser Brigade crewmate ZelooperZ join as openers.
Watch the music video for “Dirty Laundry” and view Brown’s tracklist and tour dates below.
uknowhatimsayin¿ Track List
1. Change Up
2. Theme Song
3. Dirty Laundry
4. 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)
5. Belly of the Beast (feat. Obongjayar)
6. Savage Nomad
7. Best Life
8. uknowhatimsayin¿
9. Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA)
10. Shine (feat. Blood Orange)
11. Combat
2019 Tour Dates
Wed-Oct-16-19 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA
Thu-Oct-17-19 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Studio
Fri-Oct-18-19 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
Sat-Oct-19-19 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room and Garage
Mon-Oct-21-19 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Tue-Oct-22-19 – Pomona, CA – Glass House
Wed-Oct-23-19 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
Fri-Oct-25-19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
Sat-Oct-26-19 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
Mon-Oct-28-19 – Portland, CA – Roseland Theater
Tue-Oct-29-19 – Vancouver, CA – Vogue Theater
Thu-Oct-31-19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Sat-Nov-02-19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sun-Nov-03-19 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
Tue-Nov-05-19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Thu-Nov-07-19 – Chicago, IL – The Metro
Fri-Nov-08-19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave 2
Sun-Nov-10-19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Mon-Nov-11-19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts
Wed-Nov-13-19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
Fri-Nov-15-19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Sun-Nov-17-19 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
Mon-Nov-18-19 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
Tue-Nov-19-19 – Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theater