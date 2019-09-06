Charli XCX Teams Up with Clairo and Yaeji on “February 2017″

Charli XCX’s new album Charli is out next week and following a handful of recent singles including “Warm,” “Cross You Out,” ”Blame It On Your Love,” and “Gone,” the English pop star is back with another star-studded collaboration titled “February 2017.”

The dreamy, synth-drenched single includes guest contributions from two of the strongest young voices of the last few years: bedroom pop songwriter Clairo and Korean-American house producer Yaeji. Far from a direct copy of either of their sonic palettes, the track nonetheless takes cues from both of their individual styles, combining the twinkling synths that defined Clairo’s recent album Immunity with the thumping 909 kick of Yaeji standouts like “raingurl.”

This isn’t the first time Charli has collaborated with Yaeji. Last year, the pair released a remix of Charli’s single “Focus.” Since then, Charli has remained a prolific collaborator, teaming up with Troye Sivan on the Matrix-inspired single “1999,” as well as with others like Lizzo, BTS, and Christine and the Queens. In June, she announced a run of upcoming world tour dates to follow her album release date, which bring her through Europe, Canada, and the United States in the coming months.

Check out her new single “February 2017″ featuring Clairo and Yaeji below.