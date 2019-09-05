In June, Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens’ Héloïse Letissier released their collaborative single “Gone.” Now, the two joined forces to perform at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, following the show’s normal format of artists playing one or more of their songs followed by a cover. In this case—after performing “Gone”—Christine and the Queens and Charli covered The 1975’s “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” from the UK band’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships album of last year. Video of the performance has not been released, but you can listen to it here. The clubby retake on The 1975’s single kicks in at 9:10.

Last week, Charli XCX released a collaborative track with Haim called “Warm.” Her third album Charli is set to be released on September 13, and she has released the singles “Blame It On Your Love,” “Gone” and “Cross You Out,” featuring Sky Ferreira. Last month, she also released “Miss U,” standalone track from the soundtrack to the third season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Over the course of the last two years, the UK singer has released two mixtapes, Number 1 Angel and Pop 2, but her last official studio album was 2014’s Sucker.

