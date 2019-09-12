Charles Rumback & Ryley Walker – “Half Joking”

Ryley Walker is reuniting with drummer Charles Rumback for a new album called Little Common Twist, their second release together as a duo after 2016’s Cannots. Little Common Twist compiles eight instrumental pieces recorded with producer John Hughes over several improvised sessions throughout 2017 and 2018. Listen to the folky, ambling “Half Joking” below.

Little Common Twist is out 11/8 via Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

CREDIT: Nick LaRoche

A version of this article originally appeared on Stereogum.