Chance the Rapper Postpones Tour After Birth of Second Child
Chance the Rapper has postponed the fall arena tour on which he planned to embark this month in support of his debut album The Big Day. The Chicago star credited the decision to his desire to help raise his newborn second child, having regretted launching a tour shortly after the birth of his first child in 2015. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” Chance wrote on Instagram.
Chance will still perform as scheduled at three festivals (Life is Beautiful, iHeartRadio Music, and Miami Beach Pop) over the next three months, and at his hometown United Center on September 28, but the rest of his tour will now launch in January. Planned stops in Newark, Tampa, St. Louis, Tulsa, Omaha, Saint Paul, and Ottawa have not yet been rescheduled, but you can view the rest of the tour’s new schedule below.
Tickets for the rescheduled dates are currently available on Ticketmaster, where a brief look at several listings shows that many tickets remain available. It’s unclear whether lower-than-expected ticket sales played any role in Chance’s decision to focus this fall on his family, rather than hit the road. The Big Day debuted in July at No. 2 and has failed to produce any Top 40 singles.
View Chance’s new tour dates and full note below.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B2M7VQhgYyP/
Chance the Rapper Tour Dates
09-20 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
09-21 Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival
09-28 Chicago, IL – United Center
11-10 Miami, FL – Miami Beach Pop Festival
01-15 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
01-16 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
01-17 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
01-19 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
01-21 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
01-23 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
01-25 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
01-26 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
01-28 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
01-29 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
01-30 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
02-01 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
02-04 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02-06 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
02-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
02-10 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
02-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
02-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
02-14 Boston, MA – TD Garden
02-18 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
02-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
02-20 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
02-22 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
02-24 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Foru