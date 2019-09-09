Chance the Rapper Postpones Tour After Birth of Second Child

Chance the Rapper has postponed the fall arena tour on which he planned to embark this month in support of his debut album The Big Day. The Chicago star credited the decision to his desire to help raise his newborn second child, having regretted launching a tour shortly after the birth of his first child in 2015. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” Chance wrote on Instagram.

Chance will still perform as scheduled at three festivals (Life is Beautiful, iHeartRadio Music, and Miami Beach Pop) over the next three months, and at his hometown United Center on September 28, but the rest of his tour will now launch in January. Planned stops in Newark, Tampa, St. Louis, Tulsa, Omaha, Saint Paul, and Ottawa have not yet been rescheduled, but you can view the rest of the tour’s new schedule below.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates are currently available on Ticketmaster, where a brief look at several listings shows that many tickets remain available. It’s unclear whether lower-than-expected ticket sales played any role in Chance’s decision to focus this fall on his family, rather than hit the road. The Big Day debuted in July at No. 2 and has failed to produce any Top 40 singles.

View Chance’s new tour dates and full note below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2M7VQhgYyP/

Chance the Rapper Tour Dates

09-20 Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

09-21 Las Vegas, NV – iHeartRadio Music Festival

09-28 Chicago, IL – United Center

11-10 Miami, FL – Miami Beach Pop Festival

01-15 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

01-16 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

01-17 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

01-19 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

01-21 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

01-23 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

01-25 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

01-26 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

01-28 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

01-29 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

01-30 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

02-01 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

02-04 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02-06 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

02-08 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

02-10 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

02-12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

02-13 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

02-14 Boston, MA – TD Garden

02-18 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

02-19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

02-20 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

02-22 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

02-24 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Foru