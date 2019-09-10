Bon Iver have announced an arena tour of Europe set to kick off in April 2020. Justin Vernon and crew are currently touring North America with Sharon Van Etten in support of Bon Iver’s acclaimed new album i,i. The tour will include Bon Iver’s first trip back to the UK since 2018.

Fans curious about the Bon Iver live experience should check out the 11-minute short film Bon Iver: Autumn, where Vernon explains the intricate light show and immersive three-dimensional sound design incorporated in the current live show. You can also see Vernon performing the recent single “Hey, Ma” and rehearsing for the tour. There’s also footage of Bon Iver playing new songs off i,i during their tour kick off show in Bonner, Montana earlier this month. i,i is Bon Iver’s first album since 2016’s 22, A Million. Information on tickets can be found here.

Tour dates are below:

15 Apr – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

16 Apr – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

17 Apr – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

20 Apr – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

23 Apr – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

24 Apr – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

26 Apr – London @ SSE Arena Wembley

27 Apr – Birmingham @ Arena Birmingham

29 Apr – Leeds @ First Direct Arena

30 Apr – Manchester @ Manchester Arena

01 May – Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro

03 May – Dublin @ 3Arena