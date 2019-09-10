News \
Bon Iver Announce European Tour
Bon Iver have announced an arena tour of Europe set to kick off in April 2020. Justin Vernon and crew are currently touring North America with Sharon Van Etten in support of Bon Iver’s acclaimed new album i,i. The tour will include Bon Iver’s first trip back to the UK since 2018.
Fans curious about the Bon Iver live experience should check out the 11-minute short film Bon Iver: Autumn, where Vernon explains the intricate light show and immersive three-dimensional sound design incorporated in the current live show. You can also see Vernon performing the recent single “Hey, Ma” and rehearsing for the tour. There’s also footage of Bon Iver playing new songs off i,i during their tour kick off show in Bonner, Montana earlier this month. i,i is Bon Iver’s first album since 2016’s 22, A Million. Information on tickets can be found here.
Tour dates are below:
15 Apr – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
16 Apr – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
17 Apr – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
20 Apr – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
23 Apr – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
24 Apr – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
26 Apr – London @ SSE Arena Wembley
27 Apr – Birmingham @ Arena Birmingham
29 Apr – Leeds @ First Direct Arena
30 Apr – Manchester @ Manchester Arena
01 May – Glasgow @ The SSE Hydro
03 May – Dublin @ 3Arena