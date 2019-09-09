News \
Bob Dylan Announces New Fall Tour Dates
Bob Dylan’s so-called Never Ending Tour continues not to end: a new leg of 28 shows will span the U.S. from October to November, kicking off in Irvine, CA and wrapping with a show at The Met Philadelphia.
Find the full list of dates below, and revisit our review of the Rolling Thunder Revue documentary and accompanying box set here.
Bob Dylan fall 2019 tour dates:
10/11 Irvine, CA – Bren Events Center
10/12 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
10/14 Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheatre
10/17 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10/19 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/20 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
10/22 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
10/23 Ames, IA – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium
10/24 Mankato, MN – Mankato Civic Center
10/26 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
10/27 Bloomington, IN – Auditorium
10/29 Normals, IL – Braden Auditorium
10/30 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
11/01 South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center
11/02 Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium
11/04 Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium
11/05 East Lansing, MI – Wharton Center for the Performing Arts
11/06 Ann Arbor, MI – Hill Auditorium
11/08 Highland Heights, KY – BB&T Arena
11/09 Akron, OH – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
11/10 Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center
11/12 Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center
11/13 Petersburg, VA – Multi-Purpose Center
11/15 University Park, PA – Eisenhower Auditorium
11/17 Ithaca, NY – Athletics and Events Center
11/19 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena
11/20 Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center
11/21 Philadelphia, PA – The Met