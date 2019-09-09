Bob Dylan Announces New Fall Tour Dates

Bob Dylan’s so-called Never Ending Tour continues not to end: a new leg of 28 shows will span the U.S. from October to November, kicking off in Irvine, CA and wrapping with a show at The Met Philadelphia.

Find the full list of dates below, and revisit our review of the Rolling Thunder Revue documentary and accompanying box set here.

Bob Dylan fall 2019 tour dates:

10/11 Irvine, CA – Bren Events Center

10/12 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

10/14 Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheatre

10/17 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/19 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/20 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

10/22 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

10/23 Ames, IA – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium

10/24 Mankato, MN – Mankato Civic Center

10/26 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

10/27 Bloomington, IN – Auditorium

10/29 Normals, IL – Braden Auditorium

10/30 Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

11/01 South Bend, IN – Morris Performing Arts Center

11/02 Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium

11/04 Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

11/05 East Lansing, MI – Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

11/06 Ann Arbor, MI – Hill Auditorium

11/08 Highland Heights, KY – BB&T Arena

11/09 Akron, OH – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

11/10 Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center

11/12 Baltimore, MD – UMBC Event Center

11/13 Petersburg, VA – Multi-Purpose Center

11/15 University Park, PA – Eisenhower Auditorium

11/17 Ithaca, NY – Athletics and Events Center

11/19 Lowell, MA – Tsongas Arena

11/20 Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

11/21 Philadelphia, PA – The Met