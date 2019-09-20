Stream Blink-182’s New Album NINE

Blink-182’s new album NINE is now available in full. The 15-track release follows four earlier singles—“Blame It On My Youth,” “Generational Divide,” and “Happy Days”—and features Matt Skiba on vocals following Tom DeLonge’s departure from the band in 2015. Since then, they’ve released their seventh studio album California, which dropped in 2016.

The band is currently on tour with Lil Wayne, where they’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of their third album Enema of the State by performing the entire album live start to finish. Back in July, Lil Wayne ended his set early with threats to quit the tour, but has since reconsidered and will continue on in the upcoming months. Revisit our 1999 interview with the band from just after the release of Enema and check out their new album NINE below.