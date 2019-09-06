Blink-182 – “I Really Wish I Hated You”

Blink-182 have released “I Really Wish I Hated You,” the fifth single from their forthcoming eighth studio album NINE. Frontman Mark Hoppus, who has been married since 2010, sings about his struggle to get over a breakup. The song follows “Blame It On My Youth,” “Generational Divide,” “Happy Days,” and most recently, “Darkside.” The album is scheduled for release Sept. 20 via Viking Wizard Eyes.

Blink’s current lineup (Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba) has spent the past few months touring the United States in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s popular album Enema of the State, which they’ve been performing in full. Lil Wayne has been serving as the tour’s opening act. Aside from walking off the stage mid-set during a gig in Virginia and threatening to quit the tour, Weezy claims to be having a great time.

Barker, meanwhile, continues to collaborate with rappers of all stripes. He released an EP with Soundcloud duo $uicideboy$ titled Live Fast, Die Whenever in June, an EP with Los Angeles’ 03 Greedo titled Meet the Drummers in July, and most recently featured on “3 Years Sober” by Vic Mensa’s punk side project 93Punx. Read our interview with Barker about his hip-hop crossover work here.

Listen to Blink’s new song below.