Björk and Fever Ray have posted new remixes of each other songs. Björk remixed “This Country Makes It Hard to Fuck,” from Fever Ray’s 2017 album Plunge, while Fever Ray has offered their take on “Features Creatures” from Utopia. Fever Ray’s erstwhile duo The Knife has also returned to contribute an additional remix of Björk’s song.

Fever Ray released a live album called Live at Troxy last month, which documents a performance at the eponymous London venue from the spring of 2018. Last year Fever Ray also cancelled their fall international tour dates due to mental and physical health concerns.

Today, Björk has also re-released her 2015 album Vulnicura as a VR experience, compiling work from her touring Björk Digital exhibition. Earlier this month, she also announced a box set version of Utopia which includes handmade wooden flutes emulating bird calls (which factor prominently into that album). Björk will be performing more European dates of her Cornucopia live show, based on material from Utopia, in November.

Listen to Fever Ray, The Knife, and Björk’s eccentric musical tributes to one another below.