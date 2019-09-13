The reunited Birdman, Juvenile, and Lil Wayne have released the video for their single “Ride Dat.” This is Lil Wayne and Birdman’s first appearance in a music video together since 2014’s clip for Young Money’s “We Alright.” The single also marks the first time the three rappers have recorded a track together since the 2016 Mannie Fresh song “Hate.” The song is expected to appear on the forthcoming Juvenile & Birdman Just Another Gangsta 2 album, which was originally scheduled to drop on July 12, but was delayed for unspecified reasons.

Although Lil Wayne and Birman were at odds with each other for years over a high-profile lawsuit Wayne filed against Cash Money Records and Universal Music Group that held up the release of Wayne’s long-awaited album Tha Carter V, the two have buried the hatchet.

The video is stylishly shot with frequent cutaways to scantily clad women appearing on vintage television sets while the three Cash Money alumni are bathed in red light. Wayne is seen clutching his trademark cup of lean throughout.

Lil Wayne is still on a massive co-headlining tour with pop punk stalwarts Blink-182, despite cutting his set short and threatening to leave during a show in Bristow, Virginia in July.