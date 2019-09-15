Beyoncé Announces Making the Gift ABC Special

ABC has announced a surprise Beyoncé television special documenting the making of her recent soundtrack to Disney’s new remake of The Lion King. Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift will air Monday night at 10pm EST on ABC.

In a short 30-second trailer unveiled earlier today, the network says that viewers will “experience the process” behind each song on Beyoncé’s soundtrack, which includes guest appearances from Pharrell, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and more across its 27 tracks.

Beyoncé’s Lion King album follows Everything Is Love, her surprise joint album with Jay-Z, as well as HOMECOMING, a Netflix concert film and live album documenting her 2018 performance at Coachella. She also voiced the Lion King character Nala in the recent Disney remake, performing a duet of the infamous song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” with Donald Glover as Simba.

Watch a brief teaser trailer for her upcoming ABC special below.