Glasgow’s hometown heroes Belle and Sebastian have released a new song called “This Letter” off the band’s forthcoming soundtrack album Days Of The Bagnold Summer. This is the second single from the soundtrack album, following “Sister Buddha,” which was released in July.

“This Letter” is a gentle lullaby driven by a subtle bossa nova beat and a plaintive, yet understated trumpet wailing throughout. Frontman Stuart Murdoch’s voice is front and center as he bemoans: “Though the world is fucked and swinging to the right / Doesn’t get you out of what you have to do tonight.”

The Days of the Bagnold Summer will be released Friday, September 13 and features 11 new Belle and Sebastian songs along with re-recorded versions of “Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying,” from the 1996 album If You’re Feeling Sinister, and “I Know Where The Summer Goes,” the 1998 This Is Just a Modern Rock Song EP. The actual film is due out sometime in 2020. According to the press release, it’s a coming of age movie about “a heavy-metal-loving teenager’s holiday plans falling through at the last minute, leading to him having to spend the summer with the person who annoys him most in the world: his mum.” It’s the directorial debut of Simon Bird from The Inbetweeners.

Listen to the song above and watch a brief preview clip of the movie below:

The track listing for the Days of Bagnold Summer OST is as follows:

1. Sister Buddha (Intro)

2. I Know Where The Summer Goes

3. Did The Day Go Just Like You Wanted?

4. Jill Pole

5. I’ll Keep It Inside

6. Safety Valve

7. The Colour’s Gonna Run

8. Another Day, Another Night

9. Get Me Away From Here I’m Dying

10. Wait And See What The Day Holds

11. Sister Buddha

12. This Letter

13. We Were Never Glorious