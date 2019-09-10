Bauhaus Announce Los Angeles Reunion Show

It looks like Halloween festivities in Los Angeles will continue for several days beyond All Hallow’s Eve because Bauhaus are getting back together. A press release from the iconic goth band confirms that all four original members — Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J — will take the stage together 11/3 for a reunion show at LA’s Hollywood Palladium. No other concerts have been announced at the moment.

As BrooklynVegan points out, since Bauhaus initially broke up in 1983, they’ve reunited several times in various formations. In 1998 they did a 20th anniversary tour. Then in 2005 they reformed for Coachella and further touring that extended into dates opening for Nine Inch Nails the following year. They even recorded a new album, 2008’s Go Away White, but broke up again before it came out. Haskins and Ash have been performing together as POPTONE in recent years, and this year Murphy went on tour celebrating Bauhaus’ 40th anniversary with David J on bass.

This decade has been an eventful one for Murphy, and often not in a good way. He was arrested for a DUI, a hit-and-run, and meth possession in 2013, ejected from his own show for throwing a bottle into the audience last year, and suffered a heart attack last month, though two weeks later he said he’d already experienced a full recovery.

Tickets for the Hollywood Palladium gig are on sale here starting 9/13 (Friday the 13th!) at 10AM PT, though there are also Live Nation and Citi presales on the far less goth date of 9/12.

