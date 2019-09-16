Anderson .Paak put a characteristically jazzy spin on “Old Town Road” in a recent performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Thankfully, it’s not another remix—just a cover, and a refreshingly good one at that. Knowing his audience, .Paak took a few moments in the middle of the song to deliver some jokey remarks in a faux-British accent, and to introduce the members of his band, the Free Nationals.

It’s not the first time Anderson .Paak has showed love to Lil Nas X. The two performed “Old Town Road” together at Boston Calling, back in May, when the track was coasting toward its eighth week atop the Billboard Hot 100; it’s since fallen from its place at No. 1 (after a record 19 weeks), but we clearly haven’t seen the last of this song.

Anderson .Paak’s most recent full-length project was Ventura, which came out this past spring. He’s also been featured on recent tracks from Freddie Gibbs and Flying Lotus. Back in June, Free Nationals released a track without .Paak called “Time,” which featured a posthumous verse from Mac Miller. As for Lil Nas X, he just put out a music video for his track “Panini,” which also got a remix from DaBaby.

Check out Anderson .Paak’s take on “Old Town Road” at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge below.