Young Thug has released So Much Fun, a new project being billed as the Atlanta rapper’s debut album. This is, of course, a strange designation following his release of seven charting studio-quality album-length projects over the past four years, but let us not get tied down in semantics and just enjoy a bunch of new Young Thug songs, OK?

The album includes lead single “The London” featuring Travis Scott and J. Cole, plus collaborations with 21 Savage, Juice Wrld, Gunna, and more. It’s his first release since the On the Rvn EP last September. Thug appeared earlier this year on Post Malone’s “Goodbyes” and on one of Lil Nas X’s several “Old Town Road” remixes, alongside that Walmart yodeling kid Mason Ramsey.

Young Thug discussed So Much Fun in a recent interview. “All of the songs are just turn up, club, radio, fuckin’ parade music. It ain’t no storylines to most of the songs,” he said. “I just want you to take it as it is. This shit is all about fun. If you not havin’ fun or in a fun mood, don’t even play the album.”

Thug made his Grammy stage debut in February, performing “Havana” with Camila Cabello, and took home his first award for his vocal contribution to Childish Gambino’s Best Song-winning “This Is America.” He is touring North America behind the new LP with Machine Gun Kelly starting in September. View their full tour schedule here.

As long as you’re in a fun mood, listen to So Much Fun below.