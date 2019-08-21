Days after the release of his very good new album So Much Fun, Young Thug revealed in a new Fader cover story published Wednesday that he wants to release another solo LP titled Punk in the coming weeks. The Atlanta rapper described the project as a more personal and introspective offering than his comparatively lighthearted recent work.

“I just want to open up,” Thug said. “Let people know that I’m not just a rapper, I’m a human being. Let people know whatever they go through, I done been through or somebody done been through it. Those are the things that make people grow. People that want to commit suicide, you might give them another chance.”

Young Thug also described the new album as “touching music” and defined the word “punk” as meaning “brave, not self centered, conscious, very, very neglected, very misunderstood, very patient, very authentic.” When the interview took place in late July, he said he hoped to release Punk in “two months.”

Thug is touring North America with Machine Gun Kelly and Polo G starting Sept. 30. The tour follows a year in which he reached new heights: performing at the Grammy Awards, earning a Grammy himself, and featuring on two Top 5 singles, Lil Nas X’s record-breaking “Old Town Road” and Post Malone’s “Goodbyes.”

You can read Thug’s cover story here.