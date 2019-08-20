Watch Young Thug’s New Video for “Surf” (ft. Gunna)

Young Thug just dropped his new album So Much Fun last Friday, with contributions from the likes of Lil Baby, Nav, and Future. Now, he’s released a video for “Surf” (ft. Gunna), shot by longtime collaborator Be EL Be, who’s handled the visuals for such classic Thug tracks as “Check,” “Best Friend,” and “Givenchy.” In the new video, Thug and Gunna ride around on ATVs and shoot squirt guns at women on a beach—timeless stuff.

Ahead of So Much Fun, Young Thug released a music video for “The London” which featured J. Cole and Travis Scott. He also made an appearance on Post Malone’s recent single “Goodbyes.” So Much Fun is Thug’s first full-length solo project since Beautiful Thugger Girls, but he released an EP called On The Rvn last year, along with the YSL compilation Slime Language. To promote that album, Thug sent our office a friendly snake named “Digits,” and sent other snakes to Noisey, Mass Appeal, and The FADER.

Earlier today, Thug announced two So Much Fun pop-up events in New York (Wednesday, August 21) and L.A. (Thursday, August 22). Watch the new video for “Surf” (ft. Gunna) above, and stream the rest of Thug’s new album here.