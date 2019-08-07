The White Stripes’ debut self-titled album turns 20 this year, and is being given a new box set to mark the occasion. THE WHITE STRIPES XX is being offered as part of Third Man Records’ Vault subscription service, which offers quarterly “packages” of exclusive Third Man products for those that opt in.

The new vinyl reissue of The White Stripes comes complete with cloth-bound packaging “approximating all the importance and heft of an encyclopedic tome.” In addition to a newly-mixed version of the LP, the package also includes previously unreleased songs from the album’s recording sessions, and Live at the Ritz 9/26/99, recorded at a show in Raleigh. Vault subscribers will also get a 24-page archival booklet, which features lyric sheets, flyers, and other “ephemera” from around 1999.

The band have already made one of the new tracks available to stream: a cover of Burt Bacharach’s “Little Red Book,” which didn’t make the final cut for the album.

THE WHITE STRIPES XX is available via the Vault until October 31st. Check out the band’s announcement below, and find the cover of “Little Red Book” over at Third Man Records’ site.