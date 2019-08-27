Tegan and Sara have released a new music video for their single “I’ll Be Back Someday.” The visual, directed by Natalie Fält, is a brightly-colored piece of teenage nostalgia starring the duo, which is befitting their high school-centered new album Hey, I’m Just Like You. The video has images and clothes hearkening back to the ’90s, including wired headphones, old furniture, and house phones.

“I’ll Be Back Someday” first arrived at the end of July, and as the album release day draws nearer, the video provide an interesting tease in anticipation. Sara described how the two created “I’ll Be Back Someday,” and the other songs on the forthcoming album, as teenagers in a press release for the track, saying: “Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings.”

All of the tracks on Hey, I’m Just Like You were written by Tegan and Sara while in high school and were re-recorded this year. Hey, I’m Just Like You is expected to arrive on September 27 via Sire Records. Along with the album, the duo also have a new memoir, appropriately titled High School, which will be put out on September 24.

Tegan and Sara recently announced a north American tour scheduled to begin in the fall. Watch the video for “I’ll Be Back Someday” below.