VMAs 2019: Missy Elliott Reunites With “Dancing Girl” Alyson Stoner From the “Work It” Video

Video Vanguard recipient Missy Elliott reunited with an old collaborator at Monday night’s MTV VMAs. During Elliott’s medley of hits, Alyson Stoner took the stage to dance to the emcee’s 2003 Video of the Year winning song “Work It.” Stoner’s best known Elliott collaboration is from the dancer’s turn as an adorable 10-year-old tearing up the floor in the “Work It” video, but she also appeared in the videos for “Gossip Folks” and “I’m Really Hot.”

The now 26-year-old Stoner traded in her pigtails for a chic pixie cut, so it likely took viewers a few minutes to realize why they knew the woman in the yellow jumpsuit doing back handsprings across the stage. In the video clip from the performance, you can see fans at the VMAs go crazy once they realize who Stoner is. As you can see, she still has moves.

Stoner tweeted some photos and a heart emoji for Elliott after her performance.

Stoner performed “Work It” with Elliott at the 2003 MTV VMAs, though we imagine being at the awards show is a whole new experience when you don’t have to go to bed early on a school night.

You can watch Elliott’s entire medley here and check out all the evening’s winners here.