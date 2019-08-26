Lil Nas X took the stage at the 2019 MTV VMAs on August 26 for a rendition of “Panini,” from his recent EP 7. It’s Lil Nas’ first live performance since an enterprising Billie Eilish bumped “Old Town Road” from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, ending its unprecedented 19-week reign.

Lil Nas X was up for eight awards tonight, all for his initial “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus. The song itself was nominated for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and the fan-voted Song of Summer award, while the Calmatic-directed music video was nominated for Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Best Art Direction. Lil Nas faces off against Ava Max, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lizzo, and Rosalía in the Best New Artist category.

Since “Old Town Road (Remix)” first shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas has released another remix with Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, and another with RM of BTS called “Seoul Town Road.” Cupcakke also interpolated the track for her single “Old Town Hoe.”

“Panini” credits Kurt Cobain as a co-writer, and is Lil Nas’ second official single. He promoted the track by making actual paninis with Gordon Ramsey, and apparently spent today delivering paninis for Panera Bread.

Check out the performance below.