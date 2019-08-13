News \
Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and More to Perform at MTV’s 2019 VMAs
MTV has announced that Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Rosalía have been added to the roster of artists set to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26. Other new additions to the lineup include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. Previously announced performers include Taylor Swift and Missy Elliott, who is also this year’s Video Vanguard Award honoree.
Cabello returns to the VMAs stage after walking away with the Video of the Year award for “Havana” and Artist of the Year award last year. She’s up for four awards this year for “Señorita,” her collaboration with Shawn Mendes, who is nominated for Artist of the Year. Reigning chart king Lil Nas X is competing with fellow VMA performers Lizzo and Rosalía for Best New Artist. Rosalía is nominated for the Best Latin and Best Choreography awards for the “Con Altura” video, her collaboration with J Balvin and featuring El Guincho. Ariana Grande and Swift are tied for the most nominations with 10 apiece. Check out the complete list of nominees here.