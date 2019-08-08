Vince Staples Signs to Motown, Says New Music Coming This Month

After a long tenure with Def Jam, Vince Staples has signed to Motown via Talib Kweli and Corey Smyth’s Blacksmith Records. Billboard reports that new music with the label is coming in “a week, two weeks.”

Vince’s last album, FM!, was released this past November along with a music video for the song “FUN!” He followed the album with a one-off single, “Home,” which featured on the soundtrack for Spider Man: Into The Spider-Verse. The star-studded soundtrack also included contributions from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, and Swae Lee and Post Malone, whose collaborative track “Sunflower” spent 32 weeks in the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten.

J. Cole’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation featured a verse from Vince, on a track called “Rembrandt…Run It Back,” with JID and J. Cole. Vince was also a recent guest on Kenny Beats’ web series The Cave, spitting a freestyle about Kenny being white, and also a cop.

Check out Motown’s announcement below, along with Billboard’s tweet about new music.