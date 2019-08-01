Young Thug has released a video for his new single “The London” featuring Travis Scott and J. Cole. The visual features the three rappers in various rooms at the same high-rise (The London, we presume) where Thugger receives lap dances, Scott manages a money counting operation, and Cole walks around doing nothing of interest. Scott also plays a security guard who oversees everything from a surveillance room. Thug’s falsetto and Canadian producer T-Minus’ high-tempo drum programming keep things interesting.

“The London” drops amid a relatively quiet year for our favorite Atlanta eccentric. Young Thug appears alongside yodeling boy Mason Ramsey on one of Lil Nas X’s several “Old Town Road” remixes, and on Post Malone’s latest single “Goodbyes,” but he has not released a solo project. His latest EP On the Rvn dropped last September. J. Cole’s label Dreamville released the guest-filled compilation album Revenge of the Dreamers III last month. Scott is still pushing his 2018 album Astroworld, most recently with a new Jonah Hill-directed video for “Wake Up.”

Last week, Thug announced a co-headlining North American tour with Machine Gun Kelly that runs from September into November; view that full schedule here. Watch his video for “The London” with Travis and Jermaine below.