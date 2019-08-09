Video: E-40 – “GOAT” (ft. Milla)

Yesterday, E-40 debuted a new video for the song “GOAT,” off his most recent album Practice Makes Paper. The song’s release is especially fortuitous for E-40 as it coincides with a renewed interest in making and debating lists of the 50 greatest rappers.

“Some of these lists seem game goofy. I don’t think people are including all the right things when making their lists,” the rapper said in a press statement for the track. “These lists should be inclusive of style and legendary status but also mogul status, record sales, microphone skills, uniqueness, relevancy, longevity, and consistency.”

For an added bonus: E-40 and featured artist “Milla” hang out in a barn around a bunch of adorable goats; if you don’t care about what rapper is considered the best, you can instead just focus on watching cute goats.

E-40 previously released a video for the star-studded track “Chase The Money” ahead of his album’s release. Practice Makes Paper arrived last week and is the follow-up to 2018’s The Gift of Gab. Watch the video for “GOAT” below.