In his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, Ty Dolla $ign teased a new track called “Hottest In The City.” Now, the studio version is here, with guest verses from Juicy J and Project Pat. Starting out as a fairly straightforward banger, the track turns toward smoother, more idiosyncratic production with a beat switch courtesy of Tay Keith.

Ty was the subject of SPIN’s August 2019 cover story, where he paid homage to the legacy of Kurt Cobain with a recreation of his classic October 2001 cover. Read the story here, and watch Ty revisit past SPIN covers here.

Speaking about the sound of his forthcoming album, Ty said, “I just wanted to give people some good music to listen to—something that sounds different from everybody else’s shit.” His most recent single as lead artist was “Purple Emoji,” which featured J. Cole. He’s also guested on recent tracks with Ronny J, serpentwithfeet, and, most recently, Megan Thee Stallion, whose “Hot Girl Summer” also featured Nicki Minaj. Ty also performed a tribute to the late Mac Miller at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk, doing their collaborative track “Cinderella,” from Miller’s The Divine Feminine.

Check out Ty Dolla $ign’s new single “Hottest In The City” below.