The 2019 Country Music Association Awards nominations were released today, and among all the many names listed is one nomination for “Old Town Road,” under the category “Musical Event of the Year,” which essentially exists to celebrate collaborations in the country world. The CMAs apparently treat this category so seriously that the producers of each “event” are listed along with the artists, which means that Trent Reznor (along with Atticus Ross and “Old Town Road” producer YoungKio) is now officially a CMA nominee. The list of nominations for the category is as follows:

“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

Producers: Maren Morris, busbee “Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)

Producer: Dann Huff “Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

Producer: Garth Brooks “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross “What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff

Lil Nas X is fresh off a VMAs win for Song of the Year, which he described as the first award he’s ever won. During his speech, he unspooled a long scroll before simply saying “thank you” into the microphone, but on Instagram he thanked a number of people in sincerity, including Trent Reznor for “allowing this song to continue to flourish.”