Travis Scott Announces Netflix Documentary Look Mom I Can Fly
Travis Scott has announced a new Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. Details remain scarce, though the back cover of the new film’s promo VHS package reads as follows:
JOIN TRAVIS SCOTT AND THE RAGERS ON A ROLLERCOASTER RIDE TO ASTROWORLD. TAPE INCLUDES NEVER BEFORE SEEN FOOTAGE INCLUDING THE MAKING OF “ASTROWORLD” THE ALBUM – EARLY FATHERHOOD – THE FOUNDING OF CATCUS JACK THE LABEL – EXCLUSIVE TOUR FOOTAGE & MUCH MORE.
The VHS comes complete with a psychedelic “be kind rewind” sticker, and was being sold yesterday at a pop-up shop in Scott’s hometown of Houston. On Instagram, he posted an array of VHS tapes and an address: 11200 Northwest Freeway, Suite 300 Houston, TX 77092. A quick Google search reveals it’s the address of Movie Exchange, a used video store in the city’s Central Northwest neighborhood.
“GOT SOMETHING U MIGHT WANNA SEE IT. . !!!MEET ME HERE NETFLIX AND NO. CHILL,” writes Travis. Find the full post below, along with video from the pop-up. Expect details on Look Mom I Can Fly in the near future.
THE LEGEND. @trvisXX 🚀🚀 #LookMomICanFly pic.twitter.com/m94OKk8yzx
— KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 23, 2019
Holy #Astroworld Batman!!! @trvisXX IS HERE at his pop up at 290 & 34th!! #TRAVISSCOTT IS IN THE HOUSE!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/z9DayAyMFR
— Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) August 23, 2019