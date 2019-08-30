Following the release of their long-awaited fifth studio album Fear Inoculum, Tool have announced a North American tour set to kick off in October. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. However, a limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members on Wednesday, September 4. More information on the Tool Army can be found on the band’s site.

The tour kicks off on October 13 at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, and continues for the next six weeks before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., on November 25.

Fear Inoculum is Tool’s first new album since 2006’s 10,000 Days and was designated as a 2019 SPIN Essential. SPIN’s review describes Fear Inoculum as an album that continues Tool’s grand tradition of blurring “the lines between art, psychedelia, alt metal, and prog rock with undiminished curiosity and skill.” The album’s lead single and title track became the first 10-minute song to crack the Billboard Hot 100.

Dates are as follows:

October 13 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 15 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

October 18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 20 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

October 21 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

October 23 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

October 25 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

October 27 Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 29 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 2 Indianapolis, IN Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

November 3 Chicago, IL United Center

November 5 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

November 6 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

November 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

November 9 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 14 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

November 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclay’s Center

November 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

November 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

November 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

November 25 Washington, DC Capitol One Arena