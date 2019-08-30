News \
Tool Is Touring This Fall to Support Fear Inoculum
Following the release of their long-awaited fifth studio album Fear Inoculum, Tool have announced a North American tour set to kick off in October. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6, at 10 a.m. However, a limited number of tickets will be available to Tool Army members on Wednesday, September 4. More information on the Tool Army can be found on the band’s site.
The tour kicks off on October 13 at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California, and continues for the next six weeks before wrapping up in Washington, D.C., on November 25.
Fear Inoculum is Tool’s first new album since 2006’s 10,000 Days and was designated as a 2019 SPIN Essential. SPIN’s review describes Fear Inoculum as an album that continues Tool’s grand tradition of blurring “the lines between art, psychedelia, alt metal, and prog rock with undiminished curiosity and skill.” The album’s lead single and title track became the first 10-minute song to crack the Billboard Hot 100.
Dates are as follows:
October 13 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
October 15 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
October 18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 20 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
October 21 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
October 23 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
October 25 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
October 27 Houston, TX Toyota Center
October 29 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
October 31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
November 2 Indianapolis, IN Banker’s Life Fieldhouse
November 3 Chicago, IL United Center
November 5 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena
November 6 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
November 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
November 9 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
November 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
November 14 Boston, MA TD Garden
November 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
November 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
November 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclay’s Center
November 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
November 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
November 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
November 25 Washington, DC Capitol One Arena