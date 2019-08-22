Tom Waits Covers Album to Feature Aimee Mann, Phoebe Bridgers, More

Dualtone Records has announced an album of Tom Waits covers by a collection of women including Aimee Mann, Phoebe Bridgers of the groups Boy Genius and Better Oblivion Community Center, Corinne Bailey Rae, Rosanne Cash, and more. The label paired the announcement with the release of two songs from the project: Patty Griffin’s cover of the Heartattack and Vine song “Ruby’s Arms” and Courtney Marie Andrews’ cover of the Rain Dogs song “Downtown Train.”

Scott Robinson, the Nashville label’s C.E.O., said in a statement that the idea for a Watts cover album has been in the works for 15 years. “Beneath some of the layers of sound and his truly unique vocal phrasing, are some of the most beautiful and heartfelt songs I’ve ever heard,” Robinson said. “After some great creative discussions many years back with an old publishing colleague, the concept of focusing on the sheer beauty of these songs by having them interpreted by a group of amazing artists with stunning voices, was a must-do project.”

The album, titled Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits, will also feature a personal essay in the liner notes by executive producer Warren Zanes. Nine of the selections landed on SPIN’s list of Waits’ 30 best songs. The project is set for release on Nov. 22. You can listen to Patty Griffin’s and Courtney Marie Andrews’ respective covers below, and the album’s full tracklist below that.

Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits Tracklist

01 Joseph: “Come On Up to the House”

02 Aimee Mann: “Hold On”

03 Phoebe Bridgers: “Georgia Lee”

04 Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer: “Ol’ 55″

05 Angie McMahon: “Take It With Me”

06 Corinne Bailey Rae: “Jersey Girl”

07 Patty Griffin: “Ruby’s Arms”

08 Rosanne Cash: “Time”

09 Kat Edmonson: “You Can Never Hold Back Spring”

10 Iris Dement: “House Where Nobody Lives”

11 Courtney Marie Andrews: “Downtown Train”

12 The Wild Reeds: “Tom Traubert’s Blues”