Tom Morello Announces Limited Performance Series in NYC

Tom Morello will recount “the songs, the stories, the triumphs, [and] the tragedies” of his life story at a performance series at New York City’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The limited engagement is set to last just three nights (September 18th, 19th, and 20th), and will consist of narrative storytelling and “a lot of ripping guitar, too.”

“I was the only black kid in an all-white town, the only anarchist at a conservative high school, the only heavy metal guitarist at Harvard University, and the only Ivy League Star Trek nerd in the biggest political rap rock band of all time,” said Morello in a statement. “The songs, the stories, the triumphs, the tragedies, the riffs, the rebellion — all will be revealed.”

Tom Morello at the Minetta Lane is being executive produced by T Bone Burnett, and follows in the conceptual footsteps of Patti Smith: Words and Music, which also took place at the Minetta Late Theatre. Said Burnett of the event: “Tom Morello makes profound American music, and his story is a profound American story.”

Morello just released a new song with Prophets of Rage called “Made With Hate.” He also recently paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell on what would have been his 55th birthday. Find more details on Morello’s upcoming performance series over at Rolling Stone.