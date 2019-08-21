Thom Yorke – “Daily Battles” (ft. Flea)

As was previously announced, Thom Yorke has collaborated with Edward Norton on the soundtrack to his upcoming directorial debut Motherless Brooklyn, an adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel of the same name. Today, the Radiohead singer released his contribution to the film: a song called “Daily Battles.” Otherwise a showcase for Yorke’s voice and piano, the song also features Flea, who plays with Yorke’s band Atoms for Peace, on both bass and trumpet.

The score also features a instrumental take on Yorke’s composition, arranged for jazz combo by renowned trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis. Both songs will be released on a 7″ on October 4. Motherless Brooklyn premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and will be released in theaters on November 1. Norton wrote the film, and co-stars in it alongside Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Mann, Bobby Cannavale, and Alec Baldwin.

Yorke released his latest solo album, ANIMA, in June, which came complete with a Netflix short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Last year, he collaborated with Luca Guadagnino on the soundtrack to his remake of Suspiria. Yorke released an LP and subsequent EP of music he wrote for the film.

Listen to both Yorke’s recording of “Daily Battles” and Marsalis’ take on the song below.