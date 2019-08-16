The Roots have announced a series of anniversary reissues for seminal albums Things Fall Apart, Do You Want More ?!!??! and Illadelph Halflife.

The group’s fourth album, Things Fall Apart is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a massive boxset, which will be available September 27. It will include the remastered album on double vinyl and a bonus LP of extra tracks curated by drummer Questlove, a booklet with rare images, liner notes from Questlove, and retrospective essays by Questlove and frontman Black Thought. A collector’s edition will also be available, and includes five alternative covers and foil-stamp numbering.

The reissue of The Roots’ second album, Do You Want More ?!!??!, is coming next year to mark its 25th anniversary, while third album Illadelph Halflife’s reissue is slated for 2021 for its 25th.

“We’re looking forward to going back to the vault to revisit our original recordings from the studio and we’re excited to celebrate these albums by really delivering something special for our fans,” The Roots said in a press statement.

Both Do You Want More?!!!??! and Illadelph Halflife’s master recordings were destroyed in the Universal Studios warehouse fire of 2008, as reported by the New York Times Magazine earlier this year. When the news broke, Questlove retweeted the story and said, “For everyone asking why Do You Want More & Illdelph Halflife wont get reissue treatment.”