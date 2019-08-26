Like most of America, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is a huge fan of wrestler/actor/ all around chill guy Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The 2020 Presidential hopeful makes no secret of her devotion to The Rock and his HBO show Ballers, where Johnson plays Spencer Strasmore, a high-powered sports agent.

A few hours ahead of the Sunday’s season premiere, Warren tweeted that she was looking forward to watching Ballers and congratulated Johnson on his recent nuptials. Johnson wrote a sweet message to Warren, calling her his “ballin’ friend” and thanking her for all her “hard work on behalf of our country.”

Mahalo, my ballin’ friend (thanks Bruce too)

It’s been a helluva run and I’m grateful to the people. Thanks for the 🏀 and ⛓, I mean happy marriage well wishes 😉

Best of luck and thank you Senator for all your hard work on behalf of our country.

Enjoy @BallersHBO tonight 👊🏾 https://t.co/uBjuk6iRTS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 25, 2019

It must have been killing The Rock to keep mum on the opening scene where Spencer is seen sitting on the beach reading Warren’s 2017 book This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle To Save America’s Middle Class. Warren’s love of Ballers is no secret given how she’s tweeted about the show several times and even mentions it several times in the aforementioned book.

The Rock reading Elizabeth Warren in the “Ballers” premiere completes possibly the strangest mutual admiration quid pro quos in cultural history. pic.twitter.com/5RNoGHyPwH — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) August 26, 2019

Team Warren, the official account of Warren’s 2020 campaign, was quick to acknowledge Johnson’s hat tip to his number one superfan by tweeting “You love to see it” along with a few screenshots.

You love to see it: @TheRock reading “This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class” by @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/YPh3Uwp7aC — Team Warren (@TeamWarren) August 26, 2019

