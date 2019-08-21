The Prodigy Are Back in the Studio

Just a few months after Keith Flint’s death, The Prodigy are working on new music.

“Back in the studio making noise,” wrote the band on Twitter. “Brand new Prodigy tunes are gonna roll , boooom ✊🔥 #theprodigy #weliveforthebeats #weliveforever #cantstoptherock.”

It’s the first sign of activity from the band since Keith Flint’s funeral back in March. The Prodigy singer was found dead at his home in Essex, England earlier that month, and though it was initially reported that he’d hanged himself, local coroners were unable to determine a cause of death, opting for an “open conclusion.” “We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date,” said one coroner, Caroline Beasley-Murray.

It’s unclear when the band plan to release new music, or when they plan to get back out on the road; they were set to tour throughout 2019, but canceled all dates in the wake of Flint’s death. Their final album with Flint was 2018’s No Tourists.

