The National Announce I Am Easy To Find Live Performance Film and EP

The National have announced a new live performance film called I Am Easy To Find, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre, which will premiere on Amazon Prime. The film captures the band’s Beacon Theatre show from April 22, when the band performed the entirety of their latest album I Am Easy To Find and were accompanied by special guests Julien Baker, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, This Is The Kit and Mina Tindle. The new concert movie will be accompanied by 5-track EP of live performances from show. It will also be available through Amazon’s music streaming platform.

Ahead of the film’s official release, Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre will be shown at a series of screenings in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Seattle on August 20. Both the movie and the EP will arrive on Amazon on August 23.

The National’s eighth studio album I Am Easy To Find debuted in May alongside a short film directed by Mike Mills. The album contains the singles “Rylan,” “Hairpin Turn,” “You Had Your Soul With You,” and “Light Years”. You can listen to a live performance of “Rylan” on Amazon Prime Music now. Watch the trailer for the film and check out the tracklist for the EP below.

The National: Live From New York’s Beacon Theatre EP: