The Highwomen—the supergroup made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires—stole the show at the Newport Folk Festival last weekend. In addition to performing with Dolly Parton, the group covered the 1977 Fleetwood Mac classic “The Chain” and now a studio version of their rendition is available to stream.

The cover is set to appear on the soundtrack for the new Andrea Berloff film The Kitchen starring Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss. The cover itself stays fairly true to the original, opening with a stomping kick and guitar line before delivering standout harmonies of their own that come pretty close to matching the silky sound of the Rumours favorite.

The Highwomen’s self-titled debut album arrives September 6 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. So far, the group have released the video for their song “Redesigning Women.” Earlier this week, they performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, along with the album standout “Crowded Table.” Check out their Fleetwood Mac cover below.