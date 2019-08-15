News \
The 1975’s Matty Healy Kisses Male Fan During Dubai Concert as Protest
The 1975 performed their first ever show in Dubai last night where, during their set, frontman Matty Healy went into the crowd and gave a hug and consensual kiss to a male fan who shouted “marry me” at the singer, according to Billboard. Afterwards, in fan-footage of the encounter, Healy is heard shouting to the crowd, “we’re all human, right?”
The United Arab Emirates have strict anti-LGBTQ laws that punish homosexuality with up to 10 years in prison. Healy knowingly broke that law in a sort of protest statement during the fan encounter. In a follow-up tweet from the singer, he wrote: ” I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again.” He later added, “but who knows maybe they will let me back in let’s just wait and see :)”
Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again
But who knows maybe they will let me back in let’s just wait and see 🙂
The 1975 are currently on tour behind their latest album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which was released last year. They recently debuted the new opener to their forthcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form. Check out fan-footage of the kiss below.
The 1975. Matty Healy. He did that. He kissed a man at today’s concert in Dubai, UAE where homosexuality is ILLEGAL. I am forever grateful for everything these incredible men have done for us. @the1975 @Truman_Black @1975hann @Gdans1975 pic.twitter.com/iVLpIv32uE
