Taylor Swift has revealed the tracklist for her new album Lover ahead of the LP’s release next Friday. The 18-track project features two guests: Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, who sings on the lead single “ME!,” and the Dixie Chicks, who cameo’d in the video for “ME!,” making a rare appearance on a song titled “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

The highly anticipated collab is just the Dixie Chicks’ second new song of the decade following their feature on Beyoncé’s Lemonade cut “Daddy Lessons” in 2016. (Fans of each respective star can discuss the significance of Bey doing this first in our non-existent comment section.) The legendary group released their last album Taking the Long Way in 2006.

Lover also includes the previously released title track, “The Archer,” and second single “You Need to Calm Down.” The album will be Swift’s first since Reputation in 2017. It’s also her first release since leaving her longtime record label Big Machine, which manager Scooter Braun recently purchased for $300 million in a much-discussed deal that Swift called her “worst case scenario.”

Swift is scheduled to perform in support of her new album during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 26. A tour behind Lover has not yet been announced. View the album’s full tracklist below.

Taylor Swift’s Lover Tracklist

01 “I Forgot That You Existed”

02 “Cruel Summer”

03 “Lover”

04 “The Man”

05 “The Archer”

06 “I Think He Knows”

07 “Mrs. Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”

08 “Paper Rings”

09 “Cornelia Street”

10 “Death By A Thousand Cuts”

11 “London Boy”

12 “Soon You’ll Get Better” (Feat. Dixie Chicks)

13 “False God”

14 “You Need To Calm Down”

15 “Afterglow”

16 “ME!” (Feat. Brendon Urie)

17 “It’s Nice To Have A Friend”

18 “Daylight”